Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team closed out its outstanding season after dropping a 2-0 decision to Delbarton in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North semifinal round at Brian E. Fleury Field on the campus of Delbarton School in Morris Township on Tuesday, June 2.

The Pirates finished with a 23-6 record.

In the bottom of the first inning, top-seeded Delbarton scored a run on the front end of a double steal. In the second inning, they increased their lead to 2-0 on an infield groundout. SHP was the No. 4 seed.

Despite the loss, senior Patrick Cassels threw four innings, allowing two runs, one earned on four hits with six strikeouts, two walks and he hit one batter.

Sophomore Matthew Filiaci threw the final two innings and had two strikeouts and two walks. Seniors Xavier McKnight and Daniel Comtois, and junior Joey Maiella had singles during the game.

Notes: This season, the Pirates captured their 12th Super Essex Conference–American Division title and 21st Greater Newark Tournament title.

The SEC–American Division coaches selected seniors Jordan Burwell, JJ Drennan and Devin Aiken to their first team. Juniors Joey Maiella and Angel Salcedo made the second team. Cassels and senior Joseph Pontoriero were named honorable mention.

The SEC coaches named their All–Essex County teams.

Drennan, Burwell and Aiken were named to the first team. Maiella was named to the second team.

Salcedo was named to the third team.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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