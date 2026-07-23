July 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 14
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 54
Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

July 14, 2026 52
Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery FOOT-GRcamp6

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery

July 15, 2026 67

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Corrected: West Orange HS soccer standout Marcus Jackson named Gatorade National Player of the Year

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LOCAL SPORTS

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles G-SOCCER-WO Devore 1

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

July 21, 2026 1
Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1 2

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

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Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1 3

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 21, 2026 23
Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U 4

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship

July 20, 2026 38

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