Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

WEST ORANGE — Sean Devore has guided the West Orange High School girl soccer program to tremendous success for the past decade-plus.

After a stellar 12-year career at the helm, Devore has decided to step down as the head coach.

Devore amassed a phenomenal 131-53-24 career record.

Devore cherished his time as the Mountaineers head coach.

“Thank you to the West Orange community for the tremendous opportunity to coach the kids of West Orange,” said Devore in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “I coached high school soccer for 24 years, 19 in West Orange. I have made so many great friends and have so many wonderful memories. I am also very appreciative for the opportunity to be director of coaching of our youth program, West Orange United FC, for the past three years. I wish the team nothing but the best and I will be rooting them on. I know West Orange soccer is in great hands and will have great success moving forward.”

In Devore’s third season in 2017, the Mountaineers went unbeaten with a 13-0-5 record. In that season, they were eliminated in the Essex County Tournament semifinals and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament quarterfinals by Montclair Kimberley Academy and Livingston, respectively, with both games decided by penalty-kick shootouts.

The following year, the Mountaineers won both the Essex County Tournament and the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament titles, each for the first time in program history, before finishing with a 19-1-2 record, with the lone loss in the Group 4 semis to Bridgewater-Raritan by a 2-0 score.

WOHS also reached the ECT final in four straight years from 2021-24, winning back-to-back titles in 2021-22.

The Mountaineers also were North 1, Group 4 state sectional tournament runner-up in 2019 and 2022.

A successor to Devore has yet to be named.

Photo Courtesy of Sean Devore

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