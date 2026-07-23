July 23, 2026

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Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles G-SOCCER-WO Devore

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

July 21, 2026 1
Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 16
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 55
Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

July 14, 2026 53

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LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery FOOT-EO camp23 1

East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 1
Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles G-SOCCER-WO Devore 2

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

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Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1 3

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

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Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1 4

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

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