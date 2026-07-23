East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery

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EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Youth Football Camp drew a great turnout on a beautiful, sunny Sunday, July 19, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange. The one-day camp was sponsored by NFL player Rasul Douglas, an East Orange Campus High School alum who was in attendance.

The campers worked on fundamentals, including speed and agility, guided by coaches in a fun atmosphere.

Douglas, a safety, recently signed with the Washington Commanders as a free agent, after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins. Douglas was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 out of West Virginia University. In his rookie season, he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots. He played three seasons with the Eagles. Douglas also played for the Carolina Panthers (2020), Green Bay Packers (2021-23) and Buffalo Bills (2023-24).

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

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