Sydney Padilla and the West Orange HS football team have unfinished business

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School football team, under head coach Darnell Grant, hopes to have another great season. The Mountaineers finished with back-to-back 9-3 records and back-to-back runner-up finishes in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs.

Leading the way for the Mountaineers will be rising senior tight end/defensive end Sydney Padilla.

Padilla had two touchdown catches in the 21-0 win over Livingston in the sectional semifinals.

In January, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder committed to Rutgers University to continue his football career on an athletic scholarship. Padilla is the 36th-ranked tight end in the nation by 247sports.

Padilla and his teammates have formed a strong bond and are looking forward to the upcoming season.

“One thing I like about the team this year is that we have a close bond and (are) truly like a family,” he said.

The Mountaineers feel they have unfinished business.

“The goals for this team is to go all the way and win a state championship,” Padilla said.

Padilla said he doesn’t really have any personal goals. He said he “just wants to be able to do anything to help my team achieve the main goal.”

What will it take to achieve their state championship goal?

“For us to achieve the goal, we will have to give 100 percent every play and execute how we are supposed to,” he said.

WOHS also is the three-time reigning Super Football Conference—Freedom Division champion. They went 5-0 in the division in each of the last three seasons.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

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