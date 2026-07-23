July 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery FOOT-EO camp23

East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 3
Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles G-SOCCER-WO Devore

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

July 21, 2026 5
Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 21
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 57

Related Stories

G-SOCCER-WO Devore
2 minutes read

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

Joe Ragozzino July 21, 2026 5
GOLF-SHP McNelly1
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

Editor July 21, 2026 28
FOOT-WOsummer8
3 minutes read

West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout

Joe Ragozzino July 14, 2026 61
LOGO-Yogi Berra Museum
2 minutes read

Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary

Editor July 15, 2026 72
FOOT-WO McClain camp2
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp

Joe Ragozzino July 8, 2026 103
FOOT-WO camp4
1 minute read

West Orange youth football camp — PHOTOS

Joe Ragozzino July 8, 2026 85

LOCAL SPORTS

Sydney Padilla and the West Orange HS football team have unfinished business FOOT-WOsummer5 1

Sydney Padilla and the West Orange HS football team have unfinished business

July 21, 2026 2
East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery FOOT-EO camp23 2

East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 3
Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles G-SOCCER-WO Devore 3

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

July 21, 2026 5
Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1 4

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 21

You may have missed

FOOT-WOsummer5
2 minutes read

Sydney Padilla and the West Orange HS football team have unfinished business

Joe Ragozzino July 21, 2026 2
FOOT-EO camp23
1 minute read

East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery

Joe Ragozzino July 21, 2026 3
G-SOCCER-WO Devore
2 minutes read

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

Joe Ragozzino July 21, 2026 5
BASE-BLMcamp1
1 minute read

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

Joe Ragozzino July 21, 2026 21