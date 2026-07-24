July 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 21, 2026 38
Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship

July 20, 2026 48
Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary LOGO-Yogi Berra Museum

Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary

July 15, 2026 78
GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students Screenshot

GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students

July 8, 2026 121

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Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship

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LOCAL SPORTS

Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills B-LAX-GR camp3 1

Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills

July 22, 2026 3
Sydney Padilla and the West Orange HS football team have unfinished business FOOT-WOsummer5 2

Sydney Padilla and the West Orange HS football team have unfinished business

July 21, 2026 9
East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery FOOT-EO camp23 3

East Orange Youth Football Camp inspired by NFL’s Rasul Douglas — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 11
Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles G-SOCCER-WO Devore 4

Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles

July 21, 2026 27

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