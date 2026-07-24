Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills

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GLEN RIDGE — This summer marked the inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp, an exciting new initiative designed to strengthen the connection between the Glen Ridge youth and high school lacrosse programs. More than just a week of skill development, the camp focused on building relationships, fostering tradition and creating a shared sense of community among players of all ages.

Throughout the week, campers worked on fundamental lacrosse skills, participated in competitive drills and games, and learned from members of the Glen Ridge High School coaching staff. A unique aspect of the camp was the involvement of current high school players, who served as mentors and role models for the younger athletes. Their presence gave campers the opportunity to learn from players who have experienced the Glen Ridge program firsthand while helping establish meaningful connections across age groups.

The camp was created with the goal of building continuity throughout the program and strengthening the foundation of Glen Ridge lacrosse for years to come.

“By introducing young players to the high school coaches, current athletes and the expectations of the high school program at an early age, campers gained firsthand experience with the way we approach practices, competition, teamwork and accountability,” said GRHS head coach Anthony Sicoli. “Beyond teaching lacrosse skills, the camp provided an opportunity for younger players to begin understanding the culture, traditions and values that define Glen Ridge lacrosse, helping create a seamless connection between the youth and high school levels.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the week was watching relationships develop between the youth players, high school athletes and coaching staff,” Sicoli added. “Those connections are an important part of building a strong program, creating an environment where younger players feel invested in Glen Ridge lacrosse, long before they reach the high school level.”

Photos Courtesy of @grlaxcamp

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