Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteria steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

GLEN RIDGE — After 25 seasons at the helm, Oscar Viteri has resigned as the Glen Ridge High School girls soccer head coach.

Viteri, a 1985 Livingston graduate, has been named as the new Livingston girls team, which won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championship to cap a 21-3 season last fall.

Viteri leaves behind an amazing legacy. In his 25 seasons at GRHS, he compiled a stellar 328-159-31 record.

Viteri’s teams won three New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 1 state championships. They came in 2001, which was his first year, 2012 and 2013 (Glen Ridge was co-champion with Shore Regional in 2013).

The Ridgers also won the NJSIAA’s North East Group A regional final to cap the COVID–19 season in 2020.

Overall, the Ridgers reached eight Group 1 state championships under Viteri. They were Group 1 state runner-up in 2007 and in four straight years, from 2015-18. Viteri guided the Ridgers to 10 NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament titles in 2001 and 2007 and eight straight from 2012-19.

The Ridgers also were runner-up in the North 2, Group 1 state sectionals six times in 2002, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2022 and 2025.

Last fall, the Ridgers finished with a 12-7 record, losing to Verona 2-1 in the North 2, Group 1 sectional final.

Here is a breakdown of the best seasons under Viteri:

2001: beat North Warren 3-2 in sectional final and beat Pennsville 3-1 in state final for a 20-3 final record.

2002: lost to Millburn 2-0 in the county final and lost to Butler 2-1 in double overtime in the sectional final for an 18-3-1 final record.

2003: lost to Whippany Park 1-0 in a shootout in the sectional final for a 9-10-1 final record.

2007: beat North Arlington 3-1 in the sectional final and lost to Metuchen 1-0 in the state final for a 14-8-1 final record.

2008: lost to New Providence 2-0 in the sectional final for an 11-8 final record.

2010: lost to New Providence 1-0 in the sectional final for a 16-3-1 final record.

2011: lost to New Providence 2-0 in the sectional final for a 12-7-1 final record.

2012: beat Belvidere 2-1 in overtime in the sectional final and beat Shore Regional 2-0 in the state final for a 15-5-2 final record.

2013: beat New Providence 1-0 in the sectional final and tied Shore Regional 1-1 in the state final for a 15-7-2 final record.

2014: lost to Montclair 1-0 in the county final, beat Verona 1-0 in the sectional final and lost to Kinnelon 2-1 in the state semifinals for a 17-7-1 final record.

2015: beat Hasbrouck Heights 4-1 in the sectional final and lost to Shore Regional 2-1 in double overtime in the state final for a 17-6-1 final record.

2016: beat Belvidere 3-0 in the sectional final and lost to Shore Regional 3-2 in the state final for a 16-7-1 final record.

2017: beat Verona 4-0 in the sectional final and lost to Shore Regional 5-4 in a shootout in the state final for a 15-4-1 final record.

2018: lost to West Orange 2-1 in overtime in the county final, beat New Providence 3-1 in the sectional final and lost to Audubon 1-0 in a shootout in the state final for an 11-7-3 final record.

2019: beat New Providence 1-0 in the sectional final and lost to Mountain Lakes 4-3 in overtime in the state semifinals for a 16-8 final record.

2020: beat Park Ridge 3-1 in the North East A final for an 11-3 final record.

2022: lost to West Orange 5-0 in the county final and lost to Mountain Lakes 4-2 in the sectional final for an 11-8-3 final record.

2025: lost to Verona 2-1 in the sectional final for a 12-7 final record.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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