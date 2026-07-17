July 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

July 14, 2026 1
Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery FOOT-GRcamp6

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery

July 15, 2026 16
West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout FOOT-WOsummer8

West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout

July 14, 2026 21
Ayesha Barkley excited to be new East Orange Campus HS head girls basketball coach G-HOOPS-EO Barkley3

Ayesha Barkley excited to be new East Orange Campus HS head girls basketball coach

July 15, 2026 26

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteria steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1 1

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteria steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 15, 2026 6
Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3 2

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

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Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery FOOT-GRcamp6 3

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery

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West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout FOOT-WOsummer8 4

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