July 31, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Irvington Knights Elite track club excels at AAU nationals in Florida TRACK-IRV Knights AAU

Irvington Knights Elite track club excels at AAU nationals in Florida

July 28, 2026 16
Sept. 11 run has special meaning to girls hoops coach Kristina Danella SPORTS-GR Danella

Sept. 11 run has special meaning to girls hoops coach Kristina Danella

July 28, 2026 38
Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills B-LAX-GR camp3

Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills

July 22, 2026 70
Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 21, 2026 103

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer BASE-BLM 9U 1

Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer

July 28, 2026 6
West Orange HS boys soccer team wins summer league title B-SOCCER-WO summer 2

West Orange HS boys soccer team wins summer league title

July 28, 2026 2
In its second year, youth football camp for Maplewood and South Orange communities is a big success FOOT-CHS camp27 3

In its second year, youth football camp for Maplewood and South Orange communities is a big success

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Having fun playing hoops at East Orange Rec Camp — Photo Gallery HOOPS-EO camp1 4

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