Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer

BLOOMFIELD/GLEN RIDGE — The Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams are having a great summer.

The 9U Warriors traveling team won the United States Amateur Baseball League’s Summer Slam championship. They defeated Bridgewater’s Panthers Red squad to clinch the title. The players are Brennan McCormick, Chazz Gonzalez, Colton Weber, Everett VanTuyl, Finn McCrea, George Storm, Jack Heede, Joey Giordano, Liam Cinotti, Liam Richards and Zoran Lagerstrom. The coaches are Erick VanTuyl, Dan Cinotti, Joe Weber and Steve Lagerstrom.

The 8U all-star team won the District 8 tournament title. They defeated Caldwell East and Caldwell West twice each to claim the title and advanced to compete in the state sectional tournament.

Photos Courtesy of Erick VanTuyl and Jim Whalen

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry