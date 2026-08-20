August 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer LOGO-Bloomfield Rec

Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer

August 20, 2026 16
Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams FOOT-IHS Shuler camp2

Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams

August 18, 2026 15
West Orange’s Ciaran Brosnan enjoys stellar HS track career, heads to Univ. of Virginia TRACK-WO Brosnan

West Orange’s Ciaran Brosnan enjoys stellar HS track career, heads to Univ. of Virginia

August 18, 2026 14
West Orange tennis youngster invited to compete in World Finals in Croatia B-TENNIS-WO Cosh4

West Orange tennis youngster invited to compete in World Finals in Croatia

August 20, 2026 115

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LOCAL SPORTS

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets TRACK-SO Jaguars 1

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets

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Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer LOGO-Bloomfield Rec 2

Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer

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Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams FOOT-IHS Shuler camp2 3

Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams

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Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk B-HOOPS-EO reunion2 4

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