August 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange celebrates 50th Reunion Summer League with basketball, music HOOPS-EO 50th reunion

East Orange celebrates 50th Reunion Summer League with basketball, music

August 11, 2026 18
West Orange’s Rowan Cosh invited to compete in World Finals in Croatia B-TENNIS-WO Cosh4

West Orange’s Rowan Cosh invited to compete in World Finals in Croatia

August 13, 2026 32
South Orange mayor releases statement on ICE activity in South Orange and Maplewood SO-ICE activity1-C

South Orange mayor releases statement on ICE activity in South Orange and Maplewood

August 12, 2026 28
Cecilia Hirschman selected to represent Glen Ridge at national ACLU institute featuring Bruce Springsteen GR-cecilia hirschman-C

Cecilia Hirschman selected to represent Glen Ridge at national ACLU institute featuring Bruce Springsteen

August 6, 2026 94

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer LOGO-BHS-Bengals 1

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer

August 11, 2026 3
East Orange’s Sekou Kromah signs with Rutgers football FOOT-EO Kromah 2

East Orange’s Sekou Kromah signs with Rutgers football

August 11, 2026 6
Former Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players to play for United States team in Pan Am Games LOGO-SHP 3

Former Seton Hall Prep lacrosse players to play for United States team in Pan Am Games

August 11, 2026 17
Glen Ridge resident/basketball player brings birthday joy to nursing home residents July Birthday Buddies Olivia, Emma Fowler and Paige Meitrott 4

Glen Ridge resident/basketball player brings birthday joy to nursing home residents

August 13, 2026 27

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