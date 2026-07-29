Sept. 11 run has special meaning to girls hoops coach Kristina Danella

GLEN RIDGE — To Kristina Danella, the events of 9/11 will always have a personal meaning.

“Sept. 11 isn’t just a date in history for me; it’s personal for me and my family,” Danella said. “My cousin, Michael Fiore, was a firefighter with FDNY Rescue 5 who made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously serving others on 9/11. My father was also called to Ground Zero as an emergency service worker with the Port Authority, so the events of that day have always been deeply woven into my family’s story. Twenty-five years later, I still feel a responsibility to honor their legacy and the sacrifices made by so many.”

Danella, the former Glen Ridge High School girls basketball head coach who guided the Ridgers to the program’s first-ever state sectional title in 2025, will participate in the seventh annual Great American Relay, a 565-mile, seven-day running relay honoring the heroes and victims of Sept. 11, while celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Taking place Sept. 5-11, runners from across the country will retrace the path of remembrance from the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, through the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and conclude at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“I am running to remember Michael and all the heroes who never came home, while also honoring the countless first responders and recovery workers who answered the call in the days that followed,” Danella said. “Running in the Great American Relay is my way of keeping their memory alive and showing that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, I hope people take a moment to reflect on the incredible courage, selflessness and resilience that emerged from that tragedy,” Danella added. “I also hope younger generations, who didn’t experience that day firsthand, continue to learn the stories of those who served and sacrificed. As a current special education teacher in Clifton, I make sure to teach my second- and third-graders about the courage, selflessness and compassion shown by the firefighters, police officers, emergency responders and ordinary citizens who became heroes. I want them to know that even in the darkest moments, people can choose bravery and service to others.”

For registration, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer information or donations, visit www.GreatAmericanRelay.com.

Photo Courtesy of Kristina Danella

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