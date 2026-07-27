Angela J Frucci

July 28, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills B-LAX-GR camp3 1

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July 22, 2026 37
Sydney Padilla and the West Orange HS football team have unfinished business FOOT-WOsummer5 2

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Sean Devore ends great West Orange HS girls soccer coaching career, led team to county and sectional titles G-SOCCER-WO Devore 4

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