Angela J Frucci

Mrs. Angela “Jean” Frucci passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Jean was the daughter of the late Michael and Angela DiLella. In 1966, she moved to Bloomfield, where she built a lifetime of cherished memories before recently moving to Livia Health Assisted Living.

Jean was a devoted member of her community and her faith. She belonged to the September Club at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and was an active parishioner of St. Valentine’s Church in Bloomfield. There, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and generously volunteered on committees that organized holiday meals, the parish fair, and the annual tricky tray fundraiser. She was also a member of the Bloomfield Seniors Club.

Professionally, Jean worked as the office manager for Dr. David Meriney in Upper Montclair, where she was known for her dedication and warm personality.

Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, Angelo Frucci, and her brother, Diomede “Butch” DiLella. She is survived by her loving daughters, Michele Sewatsky and Annette Erickson, and her husband, Andy. She was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas Sewatsky and his fiancée, MaryAna; Salvatore Bocchino Jr.; Stephanie Pierce and her husband, Joe; Joseph Sewatsky and his wife, Courtney; Brittany Bocchino and her fiancé, Alex; and Gia Bocchino and her fiancé, Charly. She was the proud great-grandmother (Gigi) of Kyle, Emily, Kylie, Violet, Brayden, Ashton, and Gavin. She is also survived by her brother, Francis “Frankie” DiLella and his wife, Mary Jane; her sister-in-law, Flo DiLella; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, on Tuesday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Valentine’s Church, 125 North Spring Street, Bloomfield, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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