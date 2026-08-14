East Orange’s Sekou Kromah signs with Rutgers football

EAST ORANGE — East Orange Campus High School alumnus Sekou Kromah, who played at Temple University last year, has signed with Rutgers University football, according to an nj.com report. Kromah, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman, recently was granted one more year of eligibility. He received a fifth year after winning a suit against the NCAA on July 8, through New Jersey Superior Court in Essex County, according to the report.

Kromah last season was selected as a team captain against UMass and Oklahoma, setting a career-high seven tackles against the latter opponent.

He missed five games due to injury, including the last three games of the season.

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