Christine R. Grande

October 5, 1931 – July 14, 2026

Christine Rose Grande 94, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Christine proudly worked at Becton Dickinson and later devoted more than 20 years serving as the head of food service at Forest Glen School, where her warm smile and kind heart made her a beloved, familiar presence to generations of students.

Nothing brought Christine “Grandma Grande” greater joy than her family. She treasured attending her grandchildren’s school activities, sporting events, and milestones, embracing every possible opportunity to be together. She will be remembered always for her gentle humility, her fierce dedication to her family, the unconditional love she gave so freely to everyone around her and a funny adult joke or two.

Christine was welcomed into heaven by her cherished daughter, Christine.

She leaves behind a rich legacy of love and is survived by her devoted son-in-law, Dominick; her grandchildren, Dominick and Rebecca, Anthony and Courtney, and Christopher and Stephanie; and her adored great- grandchildren, Gianni, Matteo, Gabriella, and Carter. She is also survived by her siblings, Pat and Mary Ann, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members, and lifelong friends. The visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm, at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. The funeral will be on Wednesday at 10:00 am, at O’Boyle Funeral Home. Interment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. www.boylefuneralhome.com

Interment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

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