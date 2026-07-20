Christine R. Grande

July 20, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U 1

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Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1 2

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Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3 3

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

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