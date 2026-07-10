Sidney T. Smith, 72, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Sidney graduated from Barringer High School in 1972. He was the son of the late Effingham Van Buren Smith and Mary (Skopak) Smith.

Sidney was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Smith and Douglas Smith. He is survived by his siblings, Carol Kearns, Raymond Smith, Wanda Pratola, Pauline Pinizzoto, Wayne Smith, Effingham Smith Jr., and Alice Bird. He is also survived by his loving wife, Noeleen Lynch- Smith; his beloved daughter, Hanna (Johanna) Smith; and his cherished cat, Ruby.

Sidney was a proud member of Teamsters Local Union No. 560 and worked as a truck driver for over 30 years.

He will be remembered for his stories, his sense of humor, and the love he shared with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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