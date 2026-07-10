Sidney T. Smith

July 10, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp FOOT-WO McClain camp2 1

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GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students Screenshot 2

GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students

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Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship SOFT-GR 10U 3

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