John “Jack” Cowen, a lifelong resident and cherished pillar of the Bloomfield community, passed away peacefully at his home on Liberty Street on June 20, 2026. He was 82 years old.

Born on April 2, 1944, Jack built a lifetime of love and success in the town he called home. He attended Demarest Elementary School, where he formed foundational memories of a simpler time—including childhood adventures with friends, using the large bins left behind by masons as makeshift boats to sail across Clark’s Pond, playing in the grass fields late into the evening while watching the current Middle School being built.

A proud 1963 graduate of Bloomfield High School, Jack’s life changed forever a few years later when he met the love of his life, his beloved wife Millie. Standing right in front of the large steps leading to the main entrance of the high school, a spark was lit that would span decades. Jack and Millie went on to share 56 incredible years together in one of the most storied, devoted marriages the township has ever known, before her passing in December of 2024.

Jack was defined by an impeccable work ethic and an incredible attention to detail. He dedicated over 40 years of service to the community through the United States Postal Service in Bloomfield. Following his retirement from the post office, Jack’s enduring love for his community led him to a second, 15-year career as a town crossing guard. He took immense pride in this role because he truly cared about the safety and well-being of the neighborhood children. Over the years, countless students grew up with incredibly fond memories of seeing Jack’s friendly face greeting them on their way to and from school.

His commitment to his town also extended to the ball fields; Jack was deeply involved in the Midtown Little League program, volunteering his time for years as both an assistant coach and the league’s equipment manager. At home, Jack took meticulous care of his property. He was a brilliant landscaper who took immense pride in maintaining a beautiful pool and yard for his family to enjoy.

To know Jack was to know a true gentleman. He was widely regarded as one of the most kind, gentle, friendly, and considerate individuals the township has ever produced. He genuinely cared about every encounter and valued every conversation he had with neighbors and friends. Jack possessed a rare perspective and gratitude for life—a wisdom shaped early on by the tragic loss of his best man and dear friend, Bobby Kelly, who passed away at the young age of 24. Jack never forgot him, and that loss taught him to cherish every day and every relationship. He was incredibly proud of the deep, lifelong friendships he maintained.

Jack is survived by his two devoted sons, Michael and his wife Christine, and Stephen and his wife Ashley; his five cherished grandchildren, Emily, Jack, Lucas, Nicholas, and Jaxx, who brought him endless joy; and his loving sister, Kathy.

He was reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Millie; his dear sisters, Connie and Mary; and his dear friend, Bobby Kelly.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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