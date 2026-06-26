Vito Rocco Potenzone, 75, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away on June 20, 2026.

Born on October 25, 1950 in Newark, New Jersey, Vito was the beloved husband of Katherine Potenzone. He was known for playing his organ, being an avid fan of the Giants and Yankees, and for his contribution to the Real VR Fishing community.

Vito is survived by his wife of 52 years Katherine, their three sons, Chris, Craig and Chad, daughters-in-law Laura, Kori and Vanessa and four grandchildren Jackson, Lexi, Niko and Brynleigh.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 PM at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The family wishes to thank all of Vito’s dear friends and family members who have been by their side providing love and support over the years and most recently as well.

Vito will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

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