Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse players earn honors

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team featured several outstanding players who helped the Ridgers achieve another fantastic season.

Under second-year head coach Anthony Sicoli, the Ridgers, who were crowned the Group 1 state champions in 2025, had another strong push to defend their state title.

This year’s team finished with a strong 15-7 record after losing at Rumson Fair-Haven in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament semifinal round on June 4.

Last season, GRHS defeated Rumson Fair-Haven in overtime in the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional final, before winning the Group 1 state final against Mountain Lakes to cap the campaign.

“This group also made program history offensively, producing the highest-scoring offense Glen Ridge has ever had,” said Sicoli of this year’s squad. “The boys finished first in goals, first in assists and first in goals per game, with four players reaching the 70-point mark.”

The Ridgers scored 259 goals (11.8 goals per game) and had 183 assists (8.3 assists per game) for 442 points this season.

The following are the postseason honors for the Ridgers:

USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team

Carson Ross, senior attack

All-State Group 1

First Team

Jimmy Benson, senior midfield.

John Leone, senior defense.

Second Team

Ross, attack.

Honorable Mention

JP Labadia, senior midfield.

Bob Scott Award

Leone, founder of Athletes for Good. (USA Lacrosse recognizes a senior player in each group who goes above and beyond in service to his team, school and community.)

All–Super Essex Conference

American Division

First Team

Benson, midfield.

Ross, attack.

Leone, defense.

Second Team

Stephen Grober, attack.

Labadia, midfield.

Honorable Mention

Matty McCormack, midfield.

NJ Interscholastic Lacrosse League

Bianchi Division

First Team

Ross, attack.

Benson, midfield.

Labadia, midfield.

John Leone, defense.

Second Team

Stephen Grober, attack.

Dixon Atkinson, midfield.

Honorable Mention

Aidan Kelly, defense.

Ross scored 51 goals and added 43 assists for 94 points this season, and he posted 129 goals and 68 assists for 197 points for his career.

Benson had 54 goals and 31 assists for 85 points this season, and 126 goals and 71 assists for 197 points for his career.

Grober notched 40 goals and 30 assists for 70 points this season, and had 112 goals and 82 assists for 194 points for his career.

Labadia collected 37 goals and 36 assists for 73 points this season, and 88 goals and 65 assists for 153 points for his career.

Leone registered 105 ground balls this season and 259 GBs for his career.

McCormack had 67 GBs this year and 153 GBs for his career.

Atkinson posted 24 goals and 10 assists this season.

Kelly scored 25 goals and added 14 assists this season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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