Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

By Carey Reilly

MONTCLAIR — When bingo begins at Family of Caring at Montclair, one of the most recognizable voices in the room belongs to 17-year-old Scotch McNelly.

The Glen Ridge resident and rising senior at Seton Hall Prep spends two to three afternoons each week volunteering at the senior living community, where he calls bingo, hands out prizes and visits with residents.

McNelly fits the volunteer work into a busy summer that also includes working as a pizza delivery driver at Angelo’s in Bloomfield, caddying at a local golf club and competing in amateur golf tournaments. In the fall, he’ll return to Seton Hall Prep for his senior year as a member of the West Orange school’s golf team.

What began as a volunteer opportunity has become one of the most meaningful parts of his week.

“I don’t really think about it as volunteering,” McNelly said. “I just enjoy being there. The residents have incredible stories, and if I can make someone smile for an afternoon, that’s ​m​ake it all worth it.”

Unlike many activities that come with trophies, scorecards or recognition, McNelly’s afternoons at Family of Caring are simply about giving his time. Week after week, he returns, not because anyone asks him to, but because he values the relationships he has built with the residents.

As summer winds down, McNelly will soon turn his attention back to school, golf and the demands of his senior year. But for the residents at Family of Caring, he’ll remain the young volunteer whose weekly visits have become a welcome tradition​ and whose greatest contribution isn’t calling the next bingo number, but showing up with a smile and a willingness to spend time with others.

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Photos Courtesy of Carey Reilly

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