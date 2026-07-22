Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship

July 20, 2026 31
Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary LOGO-Yogi Berra Museum

Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary

July 15, 2026 67
GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students Screenshot

GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students

July 8, 2026 111
Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship SOFT-GR 10U

Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship

July 8, 2026 89

Related Stories

G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1
4 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

Joe Ragozzino July 19, 2026 48
FOOT-GRcamp6
1 minute read

Glen Ridge Red Dogs football campers have lots of fun — Photo Gallery

Joe Ragozzino July 15, 2026 63
FOOT-WOsummer8
3 minutes read

West Orange HS football has fine showing at its annual Essex Shootout

Joe Ragozzino July 14, 2026 56
LOGO-Yogi Berra Museum
2 minutes read

Yogi Berra Museum opens exhibition celebrating Yogi and the presidents for America’s 250th anniversary

Editor July 15, 2026 67
FOOT-WO McClain camp2
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp

Joe Ragozzino July 8, 2026 97
Screenshot
2 minutes read

GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students

Editor July 8, 2026 111

LOCAL SPORTS

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery BASE-BLMcamp1 1

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

July 21, 2026 6
Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1 2

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 21, 2026 14
Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U 3

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship

July 20, 2026 31
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1 4

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 48

You may have missed

BASE-BLMcamp1
1 minute read

Play ball! Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a big hit — Photo Gallery

Joe Ragozzino July 21, 2026 6
BLM-salsa night1-C
3 minutes read

‘Dinner Under the Stars’ brings something for all ages

Daniel Jackovino July 22, 2026 8
MAP-Liver Transplant1-C
6 minutes read

Liver transplant gives South Orange woman a new lease on life

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 9
WO-AWL seeks volunteers-BW
1 minute read

West Orange Animal Welfare League seeks volunteers

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 6