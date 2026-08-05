Jules Heningburg inducted into NJ Lacrosse Hall of Fame

MAPLEWOOD/WEST ORANGE — Maplewood native Jules Heningburg was recently inducted into the New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Heningburg was a standout player at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, Class of 2014, before continuing his career at Rutgers University, where he was a two-time All-American. The Tewaaraton Award semifinalist finished second all-time in points at Rutgers with 207 points (117 goals and 90 assists).

Heningburg was a first-round pick originally in Major League Lacrosse and had more than 140 points in his pro career. He recently announced his retirement from professional lacrosse and has remained in the game in broadcasting.

“Being inducted into the NJ Lacrosse Hall of Fame was never something I expected, especially given my age,” Heningburg said to the News-Record of Maplewood and South Orange, and the West Orange Chronicle. “There was a cohort of players I grew up with who, for us, winning a (state) TOC (Tournament of Champions) was all that mattered in life. I was a lacrosse rat as a kid. I very much took that mentality to Rutgers, and it became all about lifting Rutgers up to new levels, alongside some incredible teammates.

“Along the way, I have learned a lot, met some special mentors and coaches, and carved out a path. But it all began as a young kid who wanted to do something in NJ, and there were a few people along the way who stoked that fire in me and believed in me. For that, I am forever grateful, and hope I have positively influenced others and passed down.”

Initiated in 1997, the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation has annually inducted individuals based on outstanding lacrosse achievement and/or contribution. As a chapter of US Lacrosse, the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation strives for consistency with the national organization. The mission of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame is to honor men and women, past and present, who by their deeds as players, coaches, officials and/or contributors, and by the example of their lives, personify the great contribution of the sport of lacrosse to our way of life.

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