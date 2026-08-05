Jules Heningburg inducted into NJ Lacrosse Hall of Fame

August 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer BASE-BLM 9U

Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer

July 28, 2026 73
Irvington Knights Elite track club excels at AAU nationals in Florida TRACK-IRV Knights AAU

Irvington Knights Elite track club excels at AAU nationals in Florida

July 28, 2026 52
Sept. 11 run has special meaning to girls hoops coach Kristina Danella SPORTS-GR Danella

Sept. 11 run has special meaning to girls hoops coach Kristina Danella

July 28, 2026 76
Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills B-LAX-GR camp3

Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills

July 22, 2026 89

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