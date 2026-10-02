Glen Ridge HS field hockey team defeats Livingston

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Livingston 4-0 on Sept. 28 at George Washington Field to move 6-2 on the season.

Juniors Marisa Parikh and Olivia Torrisi each had a goal and an assist, and seniors Preston Wiley and Claudia Brennan each had a goal.

In earlier action, GRHS lost at West Essex 8-0 on Sept. 22 in North Caldwell to end their unbeaten streak to start the season. GRHS then lost a tough 1-0 decision at Summit on Sept. 24 to move to 5-1.

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