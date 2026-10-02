Columbia HS field hockey team notches victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School field hockey team defeated Millburn 5-2 on Sept. 22 at Underhill Sports Complex/Lynn V. Profeta Field. It marked only the second time the Cougars defeated Millburn in 13 years and the most goals they have scored against them.

Phoebe Perlman scored a hat trick and fellow senior Maddie Popowsky scored two goals. Junior Jamie Tarrow had two assists and senior Violet Bennett had one assist. Junior goalie Maddy Klein made two saves.

Popowsky scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Mount St. Dominic on Sept. 24 in Caldwell. Tarrow had both assists and Klein made 10 saves. CHS moved to 6-2.

CHS will host Cranford on Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m., host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Oct. 5 at 4:15 p.m. and visit Governor Livingston on Oct. 7 in Berkeley Heights at 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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