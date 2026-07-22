Glen Ridge train station paintings are on display

July 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield Church clock will be chiming soon after overhaul BLM-church clock3-C

Bloomfield Church clock will be chiming soon after overhaul

July 15, 2026 81
Community comes together for some borough weeding GR-weeding1-C

Community comes together for some borough weeding

July 15, 2026 78
Glen Ridge Summer Arts Camp has a lot to offer GR summer arts camp2-C

Glen Ridge Summer Arts Camp has a lot to offer

July 8, 2026 125
Pastor found a home at Brookdale Reformed Church Pastor found a home at Brookdale Reformed Church

Pastor found a home at Brookdale Reformed Church

July 8, 2026 120

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors GOLF-SHP McNelly1 1

Glen Ridge teen/Seton Hall Prep golfer Scotch McNelly spends summer serving seniors

July 21, 2026 5
Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship BASE-NUT 13U 2

Nutley East Little League 13U All-Star team wins state championship

July 20, 2026 25
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy G-SOCCER-GR Viteri1 3

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer coach Oscar Viteri steps down after 25 seasons, leaves behind amazing legacy

July 19, 2026 45
Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery FOOT-CHSsummer3 4

Columbia HS football team competes at annual Essex Shootout in West Orange — Photo Gallery

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