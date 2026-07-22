West Orange Animal Welfare League seeks volunteers

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Animal Welfare League (WOAWL) is calling for volunteers to assist at the West Orange Animal Control Facility, commonly called the Animal Shelter, at 311 Watchung Ave.

The shelter provides housing and care for homeless pets; it is a refuge for animals in transition and a resource for families searching for furry companions.

“Pets bring joy, comfort and companionship to our lives,” said Elaine Gibson of the WOAWL.

“Volunteers are vital to ensuring that every animal that comes through the doors receives the love, attention and care they deserve,” she added.

Volunteers are needed for tasks such as walking dogs, socializing cats, updating social media, cleaning, laundry and assisting at adoption day. Dog walkers who are experienced with larger dogs are especially needed.

WOAWL is now accepting applications. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, call 973-736-8689 or email woawl01@aol.com.

Prospective volunteers can pick up an application at the shelter Monday through Friday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., or during Adoption Day, which is the first and third Saturday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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