Columbia High School alumnus Jarrel Carter seeks hometown support in national charity competition  

August 5, 2026

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McIver hosts Back-to-School Family Festival In East Orange McIver hosts Back-to-School Family Festival In East Orange

McIver hosts Back-to-School Family Festival In East Orange

August 5, 2026 1
Maplewood Memorial Library director elected to New Jersey Library Association Executive Board Maplewood Memorial Library director elected to New Jersey Library Association Executive Board

Maplewood Memorial Library director elected to New Jersey Library Association Executive Board

July 29, 2026 74
Liver transplant gives South Orange woman a new lease on life MAP-Liver Transplant1-C

Liver transplant gives South Orange woman a new lease on life

July 22, 2026 115
West Orange Animal Welfare League seeks volunteers WO-AWL seeks volunteers-BW

West Orange Animal Welfare League seeks volunteers

July 22, 2026 111

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LOCAL SPORTS

Jules Heningburg inducted into NJ Lacrosse Hall of Fame B-LAX-MPL Heningburg 1

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August 4, 2026 7
Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer BASE-BLM 9U 2

Bloomfield–Glen Ridge youth baseball teams win championships this summer

July 28, 2026 76
West Orange HS boys soccer team wins summer league title B-SOCCER-WO summer 3

West Orange HS boys soccer team wins summer league title

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In its second year, youth football camp for Maplewood and South Orange communities is a big success FOOT-CHS camp27 4

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