Columbia High School alumnus Jarrel Carter seeks hometown support in national charity competition  

MAPLEWOOD — A Columbia High School graduate is asking his hometown community to rally behind him and his wife, as they compete in the national America’s Favorite Couple contest, a competition that also helps raise funds for charitable causes, benefiting hunger relief and ocean conservation.

The couple hopes to advance in the competition with the support of family, friends and members of the Maplewood, South Orange and West Orange communities.

“This competition is about more than recognition,” said Brittani Carter. “It’s a chance to represent the communities that helped shape us while bringing attention to organizations making a positive impact.”

Supporters can cast one free vote each day, while optional donations made through the contest help support its charitable partners.

Brittani and Jarrel Carter are a husband-and-wife team from the New York/New Jersey area who are passionate about family, entrepreneurship and giving back. Together, they are building businesses rooted in creativity and community while encouraging others to pursue their dreams. As competitors in the America’s Favorite Couple contest, they’re proud to represent their hometowns and help bring awareness to charitable causes supporting hunger relief and ocean conservation. They hope their journey inspires others to believe in the power of love, perseverance and community.

Meet the Carters

Brittani and Jarrel Carter are a husband-and-wife team whose love story began with a leap of faith.

In 2022, Brittani left Staten Island, New York, and traveled to Atlanta to pursue her dream of becoming a recording artist. There, she was selected as one of eight female artists for a music project led by Jarrel Carter. What started as a professional collaboration quickly grew into an unexpected connection, and within days they both knew they had found something special.

Two years later, on July 26, 2024, they were married on the very anniversary of the day they met.

Together, they’re raising a blended family with Brittani’s 13-year-old son, Tai, and Jarrel’s 8-year-old son, Prince. Jarrel, a Columbia High School graduate from Maplewood, serves as director of Artist Relations at Roc Nation Distribution, where he mentors independent artists, leads educational music panels, judges competitions and helps creatives understand the business side of the music industry so they can build sustainable careers.

Brittani is a hairstylist, recording artist and entrepreneur who is building her event design brand, Beda’s House, with a vision of creating beautiful experiences that bring people together.

What makes their marriage unique is the foundation they intentionally built before saying “I do.” Having both experienced trust issues in previous relationships, they chose to spend an entire year in premarital counseling before getting married. That decision gave them the communication skills, trust and tools they rely on today as partners in marriage, business and life.

Now competing in the America’s Favorite Couple contest, the Carters hope to represent their hometown communities while supporting charitable causes that fight hunger and promote ocean conservation. For the Carters, winning America’s Favorite Couple isn’t just about a title – it’s about celebrating a love built on faith, intentional growth and community, while supporting charitable causes and creating a lasting foundation for their family’s future.”







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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