McIver hosts Back-to-School Family Festival In East Orange

EAST ORANGE — Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (NJ-10) on Thursday, July 30, hosted her second Back-to-School Family Festival, where she welcomed community members for food, fun, music and federal resources as they gear up for the new school year. Attendees connected with 61 community partners and advocacy groups alongside McIver, Mayor Ted R. Green and other local elected officials

“Preparing our students and families for the new school year strengthens our entire community,” said McIver. “Our festival provides our kids the supplies, support and federal resources they need and it fosters connections between families and the organizations that support them all year long. When students have what they need to learn and grow, they show up excited and ready to thrive. And when our students thrive, whole communities grow stronger alongside them.”

“This Back-to-School Family Festival reflects the very heart of who we are as a community,” said Green. “Investing in our young people means investing in East Orange’s future and that investment extends far beyond the classroom. It means making sure our families have access to the resources, information and support they need to help every child succeed. When government, schools, businesses, nonprofits and residents come together with a shared purpose, we build stronger families, stronger neighborhoods and stronger leaders for tomorrow.”

Participating organizations included health and wellness providers, education groups and nonprofits from across the district, all offering resources to support students and families throughout the year. Local food vendors and entertainment groups also joined the celebration, featuring a special performance by the East Orange High School marching band and cheer team.

The festival continued McIver’s commitment to ensuring families across New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District have access to the federal resources, partnerships and support systems they need to succeed.

Photos Courtesy of Office of LaMonica McIver

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