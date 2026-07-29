MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood Memorial Library Director Sarah Lester has been elected vice president/president-elect of the New Jersey Library Association (NJLA), the oldest and largest library organization in the state. Lester began the role on Wednesday, July 1, on NJLA’s 2026-27 Executive Board and will serve as the association’s president in 2027.

Lester has served as director of Maplewood Memorial Library since 2012 and brings more than 30 years of public library experience to the statewide leadership role. Known for her commitment to literacy, public service and environmental stewardship, she recently represented Maplewood Memorial Library at the first joint conference of the NJLA and the New Jersey Association of School Librarians in Atlantic City, presenting on sustainability and the library’s community-centered work.

In July 2025, Lester spearheaded the Maplewood Memorial Library’s decade-long, historic $24 million transformation project. Reopened in July 2025, the award-winning state-of-the-art facility stands as a model of sustainable design and a vital civic hub that expands access, strengthens local partnerships and fosters inclusive community programming and engagement. It was recently designated as a Certified Sustainable Library through the Sustainable Library Certification Program, becoming the first public library in New Jersey to receive this honor.

“I look forward to advancing the association’s strategic goals and core values on behalf of libraries across New Jersey,” Lester said. “NJLA advocates for library services across the state, provides professional development and supports intellectual freedom and equitable access to information. At a time when public spaces are more essential than ever, I am honored to support our state’s incredible library workforce and help shape the future of New Jersey libraries.”

Photo Courtesy of Tracy Sham Photography





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry