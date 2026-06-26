Columbia HS girls lacrosse players gain honors
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team, under first-year head coach Yasmeen Anderson, garnered several postseason honors, as selected by the conference coaches.
The following CHS players earned honors:
NJ Interscholastic
Girls Lacrosse League
Freedom White Division
First Team
- Kira Abel, junior.
- Anabel MacGuire, senior.
Second Team
- Amelia Burroughs, junior.
- Maddie McKinstrie, senior.
Honorable Mention
- Lila Clammer, freshman.
Columbia also was named as the Freedom White Division Sportsmanship winner.
Super Essex Conference
Liberty Division
First Team
- Abel
- MacGuire
- Burroughs
- Phoebe Perlman, junior.
Second Team
- McKinstrie.
- Lucy Deiboldt, sophomore.
- Clammer
- Maggie Jordan, junior.
Honorable Mention
- Daphne Zimmerman, junior.
Abel scored 40 goals and added 36 assists for 76 points on the season, and has 78 goals and 73 assists for 151 points for her career.
MacGuire had 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points, and finished with 117 goals and 98 assists for 215 points for her career.
Burroughs had 37 goals and 13 assists for the season for 50 points this year, and has 88 goals and 41 assists for 129 career points.
McKinstrie had 26 goals and 5 assists for the season for 31 points, and 61 goals and 24 assists for 85 points for her career.
Perlman, a goalie, made 136 saves and allowed 197 goals in 19 games this season.
Deiboldt had 19 goals and 8 assists this season, and 22 goals and 11 assists for her career.
Clammer had 23 goals and 11 assists this season.
Photos Courtesy of Columbia HS head girls lacrosse coach Yasmeen Anderson