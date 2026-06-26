Columbia HS girls lacrosse players gain honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team, under first-year head coach Yasmeen Anderson, garnered several postseason honors, as selected by the conference coaches.

The following CHS players earned honors:

NJ Interscholastic

Girls Lacrosse League

Freedom White Division

First Team

Kira Abel, junior.

Anabel MacGuire, senior.

Second Team

Amelia Burroughs, junior.

Maddie McKinstrie, senior.

Honorable Mention

Lila Clammer, freshman.

Columbia also was named as the Freedom White Division Sportsmanship winner.

Super Essex Conference

Liberty Division

First Team

Abel

MacGuire

Burroughs

Phoebe Perlman, junior.

Second Team

McKinstrie.

Lucy Deiboldt, sophomore.

Clammer

Maggie Jordan, junior.

Honorable Mention

Daphne Zimmerman, junior.

Abel scored 40 goals and added 36 assists for 76 points on the season, and has 78 goals and 73 assists for 151 points for her career.

MacGuire had 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points, and finished with 117 goals and 98 assists for 215 points for her career.

Burroughs had 37 goals and 13 assists for the season for 50 points this year, and has 88 goals and 41 assists for 129 career points.

McKinstrie had 26 goals and 5 assists for the season for 31 points, and 61 goals and 24 assists for 85 points for her career.

Perlman, a goalie, made 136 saves and allowed 197 goals in 19 games this season.

Deiboldt had 19 goals and 8 assists this season, and 22 goals and 11 assists for her career.

Clammer had 23 goals and 11 assists this season.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia HS head girls lacrosse coach Yasmeen Anderson

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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