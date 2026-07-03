Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School recent graduate Claire Shupe has been named to the NJ.com All-State Second Team for softball as a utility player. It marked the second time that Shupe earned All-State honors in her career.
Shupe, who will continue her career at Boston University on an athletic scholarship, was dominant in the pitching circle this season. In 109 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed just 65 hits and struck out 160, to go along with a 0.58 earned run average.
At the plate, Shupe was equally potent, as she batted .438 with 42 hits (30 singles, 5 doubles and 7 home runs) and 37 RBIs, finishing her career as the program’s all-time hits leader with 157 hits.
Shupe and CHS recent graduate and catcher Eva Clevenger also made the NJ.com All-Group 4 First Team. Clevenger batted .426 with 40 hits, including 11 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers and 33 RBIs, finishing her career with a .402 batting average with 103 hits and 86 RBIs.
The following CHS players made the NJ.com All–Super Essex Conference–American Divsion:
First Team
- Shupe.
- Clevenger.
- Maya Bernstein, rising senior.
- Jamie Tarrow, rising junior.
- Alison Kelly, rising sophomore.
Second Team
- Lexi Kaplan, recent graduate.
- Olivia Ahlberg, rising sophomore.
- Allie Tierno, rising sophomore.
- Maggie Feder, rising junior.
Honorable Mention
- Abby Coulter, recent graduate.
- Cassie Maguire, rising junior.
The Cougars, under head coach Cliff Smith, finished with a 20-8 record, including reaching the Essex County Tournament final.
Photo by Joe Ungaro