Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School recent graduate Claire Shupe has been named to the NJ.com All-State Second Team for softball as a utility player. It marked the second time that Shupe earned All-State honors in her career.

Shupe, who will continue her career at Boston University on an athletic scholarship, was dominant in the pitching circle this season. In 109 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed just 65 hits and struck out 160, to go along with a 0.58 earned run average.

At the plate, Shupe was equally potent, as she batted .438 with 42 hits (30 singles, 5 doubles and 7 home runs) and 37 RBIs, finishing her career as the program’s all-time hits leader with 157 hits.

Shupe and CHS recent graduate and catcher Eva Clevenger also made the NJ.com All-Group 4 First Team. Clevenger batted .426 with 40 hits, including 11 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers and 33 RBIs, finishing her career with a .402 batting average with 103 hits and 86 RBIs.

The following CHS players made the NJ.com All–Super Essex Conference–American Divsion:

First Team

Shupe.

Clevenger.

Maya Bernstein, rising senior.

Jamie Tarrow, rising junior.

Alison Kelly, rising sophomore.

Second Team

Lexi Kaplan, recent graduate.

Olivia Ahlberg, rising sophomore.

Allie Tierno, rising sophomore.

Maggie Feder, rising junior.

Honorable Mention

Abby Coulter, recent graduate.

Cassie Maguire, rising junior.

The Cougars, under head coach Cliff Smith, finished with a 20-8 record, including reaching the Essex County Tournament final.

Photo by Joe Ungaro

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