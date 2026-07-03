July 3, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees SOFT-NHSvBHS1

Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees

June 25, 2026 2
East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football FOOT-EO Esa1

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

June 30, 2026 2
Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals TRACK-IHS nationals

Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals

June 30, 2026 5
Belleville HS senior athletes announce college decisions G-SOCCER-BEL Almodovar signs

Belleville HS senior athletes announce college decisions

June 25, 2026 21

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees SOFT-NHSvBHS1 1

Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees

June 25, 2026 2
East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football FOOT-EO Esa1 2

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

June 30, 2026 2
Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees SOFT-CHSvCALD12-C 3

Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees

July 1, 2026 4
Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals TRACK-IHS nationals 4

Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals

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