Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals

IRVINGTON — O’Neil Henderson and the girls sprint medley relay team, both of the Irvington Knights Elite Track Club, took first place at the adidas track Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, June 18-21.

Henderson, an Irvington High School rising junior, won the boys triple jump event with a meet-record 47 feet, 4 ¼ inches.

The girls medley relay team took first place in 4 minutes, 03.05 seconds, winning by 11 seconds. The runners were Zyara Davis, Alexandra Batista, IHS rising sophomore Cynthia Lester and iHS recent graduate Sharifa Trocard.

The Knights’ girls 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:50.14. The runners were IHS rising sophomore Destiny Davis, Saniyah Bartley, Kimora Sims and Trocard.

Trocard, who was the valedictorian of her class, will continue her track career at Norfolk State University in Virginia on an athletic scholarship.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on June 3 at Pennsauken, Trocard and Henderson won seventh-place medals in their events in the 400-meter dash and triple jump, respectively.

Photo Courtesy of Eddie Greene

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