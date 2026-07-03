July 3, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football FOOT-EO Esa1

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

June 30, 2026 1
Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees SOFT-CHSvCALD12-C

Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees

July 1, 2026 3
Belleville HS senior athletes announce college decisions G-SOCCER-BEL Almodovar signs

Belleville HS senior athletes announce college decisions

June 25, 2026 20
Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp — Photo Gallery and Vidoes FOOT-BLM camp10

Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp — Photo Gallery and Vidoes

June 30, 2026 17

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LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football FOOT-EO Esa1 1

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

June 30, 2026 1
Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees SOFT-CHSvCALD12-C 2

Claire Shupe leads Columbia HS softball honorees

July 1, 2026 3
Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals TRACK-IHS nationals 3

Irvington Elite Track athletes victorious at nationals

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Athletes for Good volunteers give a hand by moving items to Montclair school SPORTS-GR Athletes for Good1 4

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