WOAHO holds Men Who Cook scholarship fundraiser at WOHS

A Men Who Cook Scholarship Fundraiser was recently held at West Orange High School, bringing together local residents to sample cuisine from around the world for a good cause.

The yearly fundraiser is hosted by The West Orange African Heritage Organization (WOAHO) and the money raised funds the Holcomb Scholarship.

The dishes at the event ranged from soups to salads, ribs to salmon, rice to pastas and plenty of desserts. The local chefs include firemen, lawyers, teachers, and township Councilman Joe Krakovia.

Scholarships are open to all West Orange college bound seniors regardless of which high school they attend or which college they will attend.

“Over the past decade the WOAHO’s Holcomb Scholarship has awarded $100,000 to college bound seniors from West Orange,” Althia Tweinten, a retired educator and this year’s fundraising chair, said in a press release.

Brent Draper Scott, a professor at Mercy University and WOAHO’s outgoing vice president, said, “With the cost of college increasing and critical cuts to FAFSA, our students need financial help.”

West Orange Councilwoman Tammy Williams said, “This is an amazing fundraiser. This brings everyone together.”

The fundraiser was held in the Tarnoff Cafeteria at the high school.

Dee Jay J.J. of J.J.’s Music Scene was spinning a mix of old, new, dance, pop and rock tunes.

“It’s the greatest event of West Orange,” Krakovia said. “Every year the community comes together to fund $1,000 to high school seniors. It’s been going on at least two decades, starting in peoples’ backyards.”

He made a Spanish American dish. His son Thomas Krakovia made buffalo chicken.

Isaiah Jones made turkey breast and gravy.

Justin Goldman made Challah French Toast, which was a staple for him growing up. The lifelong West Orange resident came to support the town.

Dexter Ellerbe made baked ziti with “a lot of cheese.”

“It took a long time to prepare,” he said.

Peter Tourian made Moroccan chickpeas over rice—an Armenian Middle Eastern dish.

“Sharing my culture,” he said. “Chickpeas over rice is a nice pairing. Brent Scott invited me to such a worthy cause. I’m a teacher at West Orange High School.”

Kirk Campbell made traditional dishes, baked beans and slaw. The slaw was made with raisins, cabbage and carrots. He said he loves cooking. His specialties are focaccia and pizzas of all kinds.

“When I go to houses, I bring ingredients,” he said.

Robert Simmons made succotash.

“It’s a southern recipe, all fresh vegetables—a family recipe,” he said, adding that traditionally the dish was made with pork, which he doesn’t use for dietary reasons.

In addition to food, there were several vendors.

Janet Mack of Imani’s Jewelry was selling handmade jewelry she designed.

Masani Barnwell of Source of Knowledge, Newark, was selling books of all kinds—cookbooks, educational, fiction, non-fiction, authors of color. They also sell fans, clothes, and wood carvings from Ghana. The store has a book club, and they give out free books to children at festivals. They also have in-store poetry readings.

To learn more about the West Orange African Heritage Organization, visit: https://www.woaho.org/

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