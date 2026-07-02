Athletes for Good volunteers give a hand by moving items to Montclair school

MONTCLAIR/GLEN RIDGE — Student volunteers from Athletes for Good recently helped the Cooper School relocate bookcases, desks and chairs donated by the recently closed Middleton School in East Orange.

The volunteer effort began when Cooper School Executive Director of Education Lynn Kulik submitted a request through athletesforgood.us, the website of Athletes for Good, a student-led nonprofit founded by Glen Ridge High School seniors John Leone and Kieran Leiber. Within days, Leone organized a team of student volunteers to assist with the move.

“We were thrilled when Ms. (Lynn) Kulik reached out through our website,” Leone said. “That’s exactly how we hope the community sees this organization. If you need help, we will find a way to get our volunteers there.”

The volunteers spent the afternoon loading, transporting and unloading furniture and classroom materials, helping move donated items from East Orange to the ​nonprofit Cooper School in Montclair.

“One of the principles of Reggio-inspired education is building community, and this collaboration between Athletes for Good and the Cooper School reflects that value beautifully,” Kulik said. “Athletes for Good has made such a meaningful impact in our community. Their commitment to service helped support our relocation efforts and strengthen the connections that make our community thrive.”

Volunteers included Glen Ridge student-athletes Alex Brott, Hunter Sicoli, Rory Winnick, Matt Cordivari, Jack Trevenen, Jack Driscoll, Tyler Kamil, Bennett Clarke, Matt Pereira, Aidan Kelly, Greyson Walton and Leone.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that a few hours of your day can really help someone else,” said Brott, a GRHS junior. “Being able to volunteer with my friends and do something positive for the community made it even better.”

Athletes for Good connects local nonprofits, schools and community organizations with student-athletes willing to volunteer their time and talents. Organizations can request volunteers through athletesforgood.us, and the group shares updates and service opportunities on Instagram at @grathletesforgood.

As Leone and Leiber prepared to graduate from Glen Ridge High School, leadership of Athletes for Good will transition to rising seniors and underclassmen. The founders said they are confident the organization’s mission of service will continue to grow under the next generation of student leaders.

For more information, visit athletesforgood.us or follow @grathletesforgood on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy of Lynn Kulik

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