West Orange historian reads the ‘Declaration of Independence’ 

Thomas Edison National Historical Park recently had an America 250 celebration.

As part of the nationwide America 250 celebrations, hundreds of sites across the country read the founding document – the Declaration of Independence – simultaneously on July 8, 2026, commemorating the 250th anniversary of its first public reading on July 8, 1776.

Tammy Duchesne, the new superintendent at Thomas Edison National Historical Park welcomed the audience. She spoke about the work of Thomas Edison and said, “Edison’s legacy reminds us of independence. Edison shows us how to turn dreams into reality. As we celebrate our 250th year, let’s honor the 250 years of freedom by reading the declaration here.”

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West Orange town historian Joe Fagan gave a beautiful, flawless delivery of the Declaration of Independence. He was dressed in an 18th-century costume. The reading was timed to occur simultaneously with readings around the nation.

Duchesne called Fagan’s reading of the Declaration of Independence “moving.” She said, “I can’t imagine it being read by a finer voice.”

David Vago, chief of education and interpretation of the Thomas Edison National Historical Park said, “The evening of July 8 was the first time the American public heard the Declaration of Independence. Readings of this type are taking place all over our nation.”

Duchesne and Vago hosted and coordinated the community’s participation in the nationwide reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Mayor Susan McCarthy thanked the staff for hosting the event and said that the historical park is something of which West Orange is very proud. She said, “We are especially fortunate to have town historian Joe Fagan and his dedication to preserving history. What a memorable evening as West Orange joined communities across the nation in America’s 250th synchronized reading of this historic document. Proud to celebrate our nation’s founding right here in West Orange.”

Fagan called the Declaration of Independence a “perfect document and a flawed document,” as it left out almost 200 words intended to abolish slavery.

“Because this was such a bold move, they needed to address it at another time,” he said.

The park was open to the public for this event and guests were invited to stay and visit the facility buildings at the Laboratory Complex, which included the visitor center, consisting of the park orientation film and the museum store; the main laboratory building, which includes Thomas Edison’s library, machine shops, a music room and other exhibits; the chemistry laboratory; the pattern shop and blacksmith shops, which were available to look into; and Edison’s film studio, the Black Maria – a full-scale replica of the original, in which visitors can visit and enjoy photo opportunities.

Visit the Thomas Edison National Historical Park on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ThomasEdisonNHP/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta













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