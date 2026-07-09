Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge 10U softball team defeated West Orange 10-5 to win the Greater Essex Softball League Championship at the Montclair State University Softball Stadium on June 3.

The Ridgers won a hard-fought game with great hitting, defense and pitching.

Dylan Siegel, Karolina Gabrys, Meg Herman, Lucia DeFusco-Cook, Addie Hogan, Abby Vaysberg, and Simona Gray each knocked in runs.

Delancey DeSalazar got on base three times and scored three runs.

Chloe Chiang played a spectacular second base, limiting West Orange baserunners.

Simona Gray pitched six innings, striking out 13 batters.

The girls finished their championship season with 11 wins, 1 loss and a tie.

Photo Courtesy of Calen Gray

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