Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing

BLOOMFIELD — The annual Bloomfield High School Boys Summer Basketball League is in full swing.

The league began June 18 and runs through July 23, Mondays to Thursdays, with four games on each day at 5, 5:55, 6:50 and 7:45 p.m.

In addition to Bloomfield, the other teams in the league are Livingston, Nutley, Seton Hall Prep, West Side, Verona, Montclair, Montclair Kimberley Academy, River Dell, Orange, Glen Ridge, Bard, West Orange, Caldwell, Newark Academy and North Bergen.

Bloomfield will face Bard on July 13 at 6:50 p.m. and Newark Academy on July 15 at 5:55 p.m.

The first round of the playoffs is July 20-21. The second round is July 22. The semifinals and final are on July 23.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

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