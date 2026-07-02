Bloomfield Jr. Bengals accept football and cheerleading registration

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield Junior Bengals fall tackle football and cheerleading registration is now open, offering something for all ages.

Flag football and cheer is for kindergarten to second grade. Tackle football and cheer is offered to second to eighth grade.

Summer workouts begin July 6 for tackle football. Cheer practice starts the week of August 10. All practices will take place at Foley Field.

For more information and registration, visit http://www.bloomfieldjrbengals.com. Anyone interested in coaching can reach out to James McDaniel at mcdist3@aol.com.

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