Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp — Photo Gallery and Vidoes

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BLOOMFIELD — The annual Bloomfield High School Bengals Alumni Football Camp took place on Saturday morning, June 27, at Foley Field. Boys and girls in grades 3-9 honed their football skills through various drills, coached by former BHS football players from the past several decades. The free one-day camp, which began in 2011, has been directed every year by camp founder Anthony Lambo, a 1996 BHS graduate and All-State lineman.

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