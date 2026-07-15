New head coach Tahira Rodriguez ecstatic to guide Bloomfield HS girls basketball team

BLOOMFIELD — Tahira Matthews was one of the most prolific girls basketball players in Bloomfield High School history.

Matthews, whose last name is now Rodriguez, will impart her vast basketball knowledge as the new BHS girls basketball head coach.

Rodriguez, a 2010 BHS graduate who scored 1,350 career points in her BHS career, replaces Zac Dearwater, who led the Bengals to their first state sectional title in 25 years in his first year in the 2018-19 season. In her senior year, Rodriguez was named to the Worrall Community Newspapers All-Area team.

Rodriguez continued her career collegiately at Georgian Court, where she also was a 1,000-point scorer.

Rodriguez, who also is the BHS Dean of Students, is ecstatic to be the new girls basketball coach.

“Being named the head coach at Bloomfield is truly an honor and a full circle moment for me,” said Rodriguez, in an email to The Independent Press. “This school and community played such an important role in shaping who I am, both as an athlete and as a person. To now have the opportunity to return to my alma mater and lead the girls basketball program is incredibly meaningful and something I do not take lightly.”

Rodriguez is impressed by the enthusiasm of the returning BHS players. The Bengals last season featured a relatively young squad that had six wins (File Photos).

“My impressions of the returning players are very positive,” she said. “They have already shown enthusiasm and a willingness to work, and I believe there is a great foundation of talent and potential in the program. I’m looking forward to building relationships with the players and helping them continue to grow both individually and collectively.”

In an email to The Independent Press, BHS athletic director Steve Jenkins said Rodriguez “was an outstanding athlete at BHS and Georgian Court. She holds kids accountable while making the experience enjoyable. She is a great role model for all our athletes, but especially the females.”

Rodriguez is excited about the upcoming season and beyond, looking to develop the players, both on and off the court.

“In the short term, my goal is to establish a strong culture built on accountability, discipline, hard work and togetherness,” Rodriguez said. “I want our players to take pride in representing Bloomfield and understand that success is built through daily habits and commitment to one another.

“Long term, I want to build a sustainable program that consistently competes at a high level and becomes known not only for winning games, but also for developing strong, confident young women. I want our student-athletes to leave the program with lessons that extend far beyond basketball.”

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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