July 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp FOOT-WO McClain camp2

Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp

July 8, 2026 48
Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing B-HOOPS-BHSvMontclair3

Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing

July 8, 2026 57
West Orange youth football camp — PHOTOS FOOT-WO camp4

West Orange youth football camp — PHOTOS

July 8, 2026 50
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball program enters new coaching era B-HOOPS-EO Bragg

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball program enters new coaching era

July 7, 2026 83

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LOCAL SPORTS

New head coach Tahira Rodriguez ecstatic to guide Bloomfield HS girls basketball team G-HOOPS-BHS Rodriguez3 1

New head coach Tahira Rodriguez ecstatic to guide Bloomfield HS girls basketball team

July 14, 2026 2
Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp FOOT-WO McClain camp2 2

Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp

July 8, 2026 48
GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students Screenshot 3

GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students

July 8, 2026 62
Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship SOFT-GR 10U 4

Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship

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