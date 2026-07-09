IRVINGTON — Isaiah Pierre and his brother, Noah Pierre, both of Irvington, enjoyed great performances at the AAU Regional Track and Field Championships at Schenectady, N.Y., June 25-28.

Isaiah, 9, won the 100-meters, 200-meters and 400-meters. He dominated the competition that involved children from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusett.

Isaiah competes for Speed Skills, which is an extension of track power Union Catholic High School.

His coaches are Mike McCabe, who is a two-time national coach of the year; Amir Onque, Selina Legrand and Samantha Peters.

Noah, 7, placed fourth in the 400 meters, fifth in the 100 meters and sixth in the 200 meters.

Isaiah and Noah qualified for the AAU Nationals, which will take place July 27 to Aug. 8 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Pierres are the sons of former Irvington High School head football coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, who coached the Blue Knights for eight seasons from 2016 to 2023, and led IHS to its first Group 4 state sectional championship and Group 4 state regional championship, both in 2021.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley “Smoke” Pierre

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