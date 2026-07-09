West Orange youth football camp — PHOTOS Joe Ragozzino Published: July 9, 2026 | Updated: July 8, 2026 1 minute read 4 views WEST ORANGE — The West Orange youth football camp was a success recently, as campers honed their skills through drills and games. West Orange HS football head coach Darnell Grant with a camper. West Orange HS head football coach Darnell Grant with a camper. About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry Post navigation Previous: Pierre brothers excel at AAU Regional track, advance to nationalsNext: Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing Author's Other Posts Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing July 8, 2026 4 East Orange Campus HS boys basketball program enters new coaching era East Orange Campus HS boys basketball program enters new coaching era July 7, 2026 37 Nutley HS track stars Meya Ranges and Havana Alvarez earn All-American honors at adidas Nationals Nutley HS track stars Meya Ranges and Havana Alvarez earn All-American honors at adidas Nationals June 25, 2026 50 Orange HS girls flag football players earn Super Football Conference divisional accolades Orange HS girls flag football players earn Super Football Conference divisional accolades June 30, 2026 56 Related Stories 3 minutes read Corrected: West Orange HS soccer standout Marcus Jackson named Gatorade National Player of the Year Joe Ragozzino June 26, 2026 104 2 minutes read Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team enjoys another terrific season Jeff Goldberg June 17, 2026 115 2 minutes read West Orange basketball star/NCAA champion Elliot Cadeau honored by Essex County Editor June 18, 2026 112 2 minutes read Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season Jeff Goldberg June 10, 2026 139 1 minute read West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors Joe Ragozzino June 11, 2026 117 1 minute read Seton Hall Prep track athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions Jeff Goldberg June 10, 2026 112 LOCAL SPORTS Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship 1 Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship July 8, 2026 3 Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing 2 Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing July 8, 2026 4 West Orange youth football camp — PHOTOS 3 West Orange youth football camp — PHOTOS July 8, 2026 4 Pierre brothers excel at AAU Regional track, advance to nationals 4 Pierre brothers excel at AAU Regional track, advance to nationals July 8, 2026 9