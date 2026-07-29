July 30, 2026

Author's Other Posts

97-year-old South Orange warehouse closes its doors SO-warehouse closes1-C

97-year-old South Orange warehouse closes its doors

July 15, 2026 137
West Orange historian reads the ‘Declaration of Independence’  WO-reads declaration2-C

West Orange historian reads the ‘Declaration of Independence’ 

July 15, 2026 109
Patriotic pets show their red, white and blue spirit in Maplewood MAP patriotic pets1-C

Patriotic pets show their red, white and blue spirit in Maplewood

July 8, 2026 177
WOAHO holds Men Who Cook scholarship fundraiser at WOHS WO-Men Cook3-C

WOAHO holds Men Who Cook scholarship fundraiser at WOHS

July 1, 2026 178

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LOCAL SPORTS

Getting their kicks at the Doug Nevins Soccer Camp — Photo Gallery SOCCER-WOcamp2 1

Getting their kicks at the Doug Nevins Soccer Camp — Photo Gallery

July 28, 2026 1
Irvington Knights Elite track club excels at AAU nationals in Florida TRACK-IRV Knights AAU 2

Irvington Knights Elite track club excels at AAU nationals in Florida

July 28, 2026 2
Sept. 11 run has special meaning to girls hoops coach Kristina Danella SPORTS-GR Danella 3

Sept. 11 run has special meaning to girls hoops coach Kristina Danella

July 28, 2026 19
Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills B-LAX-GR camp3 4

Inaugural Glen Ridge Lacrosse Camp more than just honing playing skills

July 22, 2026 64

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