WEST ORANGE — Harriet Drake recently celebrated her 104th birthday. And Nancy Martin recently celebrated her 105th birthday.

The two ladies reside at Stratford Manor Rehabilitation and Care Center in West Orange, where a special birthday gala was held for them. Family members, Stratford Manor staff and other residents took part in the celebration.

Carrie Deed, recreation director and certified dementia practitioner (CDP), coordinated the event. There was sparkling non-alcoholic champagne, potato salad and hot dishes. The birthday cake had photos of both ladies on it. Balloons were everywhere!

Drake, who was born on July 23, 1922.

To put it into perspective, on that day in history, the Boston Red Sox traded their star players Joe Dugan and Elmer Smith to the New York Yankees for $50,000.

Drake said she was delighted to turn 104 and that trusting God was the secret to her longevity – as well as trying to help others.

She was a graduate of Jersey City State College and a community activist. And she worked as an office manager at ITT and taught children with disabilities.

Drake has been a member of New Hope Baptist Church in East Orange since the 1980s. She plays piano and is self-taught. She spent years as a volunteer at East Orange General Hospital. She’s been awarded a resolution by the Essex County Board of Commissioners.

Martin was born on July 27, 1921.

On that day in history, Canadian researchers Frederick Banting and Charles Best successfully isolated insulin at the University of Toronto. This marked one of the most significant medical breakthroughs in diabetes treatment.

Martin was a seamstress and made clothes for herself, her children, and her grandchildren. Her daughter Vicki Galvin said that, as a child, she never wore clothes that were purchased in a store – her mom made everything. Galvin, who lives in Wisconsin, visited Martin via Facetime on the phone. She said, “She made everything. She cooked. She sewed. She did knitting… crocheting… She was a tough Italian lady.”

Martin’s other daughter, Ginny Carman, came to see her in person. Martin’s face lit up as she recognized Carman and they exchanged big hugs.

Carman said, “She’s a great mom. I can’t believe she’s here this long. What’s not to love?”

It was estimated by the Population Division of the United Nations that there are approximately 64,000 centenarians living in the United States in 2026. Exact local data for West Orange was not available.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta









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