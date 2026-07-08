It was a dog-day afternoon in Maplewood on July 4. And cats were there, too!

Proud pet parents brought their cats and dogs to Maplewood Community Center to strut their stuff at the July 4 pet parade. This year’s theme was red, white and blue. It was open to all pets. Pets were leashed and well behaved.

Jack Lee brought his dog, Phoebe, a Portuguese water dog. Phoebe wasn’t dressed up because Lee said they ran out of costumes at Pet Smart. Phoebe doesn’t like costumes anyway, but she loves playing with other dogs.

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Michele Spinak and Robert Valderrama are the proud parents of Coqui, a black lab mix who won “Most Creative” costume.

Kelley Coyne’s pet is Naruto, a gorgeous Devon Rex who won for “Most Patriotic.” Naruto wore a pretty sweater with a bejeweled message showing a distaste for ICE.

“Expressing her freedom of speech,” said Coyne.

Gretchen Favor was with her 2-year-old Italian greyhound named Princess. “She’s very friendly,” Favor said. “A good dog.”

Jersey is an 8-month-old Cavapoo who won “Best Costume.”

The judges for the contest were Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, former Assemblywoman Garnet Thornton Hall and John T. Sullivan, who is running for Maplewood Township Committee.

The event was hosted by Bill Tomlin, district trainer at Pet Smart, Millburn.

Meanwhile, inside the air-conditioned center, Mayor Vic De Luca and Deputy Mayor Malia Herman were hosting Bingo games.

Bingo prizes included plants, lawn games, a S’mores kit and pillows.

“It’s a great day for Maplewood,” said De Luca. “There are kids’ activities, adult activities. Fireworks tonight.”

Herman said that, in years past, all events were at Memorial Park. But this year they focused on having events for everyone. The Community Center is more accessible for families. There’s a sensory room in the Community Center that provides a quieter area for those to have a calming experience.

Activities took place on both sides of Maplewood, at the Community Center and at Memorial Park North. A bike parade started at Ricalton Square, ending at the Community Center, where cookies were served. There was also a Kids Fun Run and adults playing softball at the park.

After the pet parade, there was an ice cream eating contest, which was sponsored by the Maplewood Rotary Club.

The fun continued at Memorial Park South with ice cream vendors and DJ Jimmy. The day ended with fireworks after dark.

Visit Maplewood Township at: https://www.maplewoodnj.gov/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta and Danita Hinnant

















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