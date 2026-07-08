Pastor Susan Dorward, of the Brookdale Reformed Church in Bloomfield, retired Tuesday, June 30, after 12 years leading the church. A reverend, she said she did not have immediate plans except for rest and gardening. An avid gardener, as pastor of a small, insular congregation, she had the fortunate propensity of a good gardener to propagate from seed. And from the time of her arrival to now, refreshed by her ideas, the congregation grew.

She was a chaplain with the Eastern Christian Children’s Retreat, in Wyckoff, when God made her an offer she could not refuse.

She had first come to Brookdale as a “pulpit supply,” which is a temporary substitute for the regular pastor. She was uncertain if she wanted this job, because she wanted her own church. As Dorward tells it, she told God she would consider the job only if the church had a red door. Go figure telling that to the Almighty.

But unbeknownst to Dorward, the church had recently been the location of a TV commercial and the door had been painted red. Go figure again. But Dorward was not done.

“I was a little bit snarky and said to God that the church already had a pastor,” she recalled.

But the Holy Spirit assured her she would be pastor. A month later, the Brookdale pastor, Scarlet Gordon, announced her retirement.

Commencing her work July 1, 2014, Dorward first wanted to know the congregation as family. She soon realized her church had to expand beyond the red door. Someone suggested handing out bottles of water in the park. They did. Three years later, the church was distributing five cases a week. Other initiatives followed, expanding the reach of the church.

“It opened up people’s eyes to go out and help others,” she said. “It’s not always getting people inside the church, but being the hands of God. It’s difficult, but you have to do it. We were in this together, the congregation and me. Jesus is not the Lone Ranger.”

During Doward’s tenure, there were some notable occurrences.

In 2016, the church installed 100 solar panels on Fellowship Hall, a church building. At the time, Brookdale Reformed was believed to be the first Bloomfield house of worship to go solar.

In 2018, the church reconnected with its history when Dorward received, from a Dallas man, a brass handbell inscribed with “Brookdale Reformed Church 1802-1910.” The dates were when the church was established and burned down. The handbell had been made from the steeple bell, recast into handbells to raise money. Over time, about a half-dozen of these handbells found their way home.

In 2019, the church reopened an unoccupied house on the property, formerly the pastor’s home, as a mission house for people in transit.

In 2022, the congregation became involved in a monthly Newark food and clothing drive, “The Bread of Life,” initiated by Dorward and supported by local Reformed churches.

Also in 2022, the church received a $30,000 grant from its national governing body for upkeep. The parking lot and driveway were paved.

Dorward said being a pastor is an intuitive occupation. but not a solitary one.

“We’re here to be Christ’s hands,” she said. “With prayer, we have to figure things out. The best way is through Scriptures.”

Well before any of this or a red door, Dorward said she would hear God calling her to follow Christ and she would say no. She was a sinner, knew it, but God persisted.

On Saturday, June 27, a retirement luncheon took place for Dorward at the church. Friends and congregants were asked to recall a memory, individuals rose and spoke. Dorward stood and spoke, too, recalling her tussle with God.

“It’s been a remarkable journey,” she said. “I ran with it. The Brookdale Church has been transformed and we are an amazing asset to God. It’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come working side by side. I think that’s the role of a pastor. I thank you for allowing me to use my creativity and to teach the word of God.”

Photo by Daniel Jackovino





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