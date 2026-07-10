Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio St. safety McClain directs youth football camp

WEST ORANGE — Seton Hall Prep alum and Ohio State University starting safety Jaylen McClain returned to his alma mater on June 27, as he directed a youth football camp at SHP’s Kelly Athletic Complex.

McClain, a 6-foot, 201-pound junior, started all 14 games he played in last season for the Buckeyes, totalling 53 tackles, which ranked third on the team, along with three pass breakups.

As a freshman, he appeared in 15 games in helping the Buckeyes capture the College Football Playoff national championship.

At SHP, McClain was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state by On3. In his senior season for the Pirates in 2023, he had 126 tackles, three fumble recoveries, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal, earning All–Super Essex Conference and All-State honors.



Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep

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