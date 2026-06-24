June 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors TRACK-BHS track honors

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

June 17, 2026 43
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

June 17, 2026 51
Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

June 17, 2026 58
Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction FOOT-EO London

Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction

June 17, 2026 53

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS soccer standout Marcus Jackson named Gatorade National Player of the Year B-SOCCER-WO Jackson2 1

West Orange HS soccer standout Marcus Jackson named Gatorade National Player of the Year

June 24, 2026 14
Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors TRACK-BHS track honors 2

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

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Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1 3

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

June 17, 2026 51
Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 4

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

June 17, 2026 58

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