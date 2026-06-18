EAST ORANGE — Ronly London, a former Clifford Scott High School football standout in East Orange and current West Side High School head football coach, expressed his gratitude for being one of the honorees of the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame induction class.

The coaches were honored at the 32nd annual Paul Robeson High School Football All-Star Classic on June 9 at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

In an email to the Record-Transcript, London said, “I’m honored to have been selected for this award by my fellow coaches of Essex. This award means so much to me and my family because of what it represents. All the long days and nights, and doubt (if) am I truly helping these kids, am I an asset to my staff, how can I get better, did I get better as a coach, husband and as a father? To be honored with the same prestigious honor as my mentor and father figure coach Marion Bell – former East Orange Campus HS and West Side head coach – the third was an unreal experience. I owe a lot of accomplishments to coach Bell for being a great role model and by leading by example. I thank everyone who voted to honor me with this award.”

London, a 2001 Clifford Scott graduate, was a starting quarterback for the Scotties.

Clifford Scott and East Orange High School merged to form the current East Orange Campus High School in September 2023.

The other honorees were Pete Pascarella, Gary Mobley and Charlie Cocuzza. Pascarella was the former Irvington High School head coach from 2010-15.

The Robeson Classic consists of graduating seniors. The East All-Stars, consisting of Essex, Hudson and Union county players, defeated the West All-Stars, comprising Passaic, Morris and Sussex county players, by a score of 18-3.

Photo Courtesy of Ronly London

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry