WEST ORANGE — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. honored Elliot Cadeau for winning the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship and being named the 2026 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player on Wednesday, June 10.

Cadeau, who is a native of West Orange, is a junior point guard for the University of Michigan Wolverines. He helped lead the team to the Big Ten Championship and the NCAA National Championship.

“I am proud to congratulate Elliot on this incredible athletic achievement. His court vision, competitive spirit and ability to elevate those around him have made him into a role model for aspiring athletes and a source of pride for Essex County,” DiVincenzo said.

A former standout at Bergen Catholic and Link Academy, Cadeau transferred to Michigan after two seasons at the University of North Carolina. Known for his court vision, leadership, and ability to create scoring opportunities for teammates, he averaged approximately 10.5 points and 5.9 assists per game while starting every game for the Wolverines.

“Thank you to everyone who came out. The best kind of support is knowing that everyone here has my back and takes the time to watch me play,” Cadeau said. “Seeing the crowd here shows me how strong this county is. It reminds me where my home is and that I come from the best county in the world.”

Photo Courtesy of Glen Frieson

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