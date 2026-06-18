June 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season BASE-SHP GNT

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season

June 10, 2026 52
Seton Hall Prep track athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions

June 10, 2026 52
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team reaches state final B-LAX-SHPvStAugustine

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team reaches state final

June 10, 2026 53
Seton Hall Prep track team gives good efforts at Non-Public ‘A’ meet LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team gives good efforts at Non-Public ‘A’ meet

June 3, 2026 59

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career G-LAX-MKA Goldstein 2

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Maplewood residents excel for solid Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team MKA softball promo 3

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