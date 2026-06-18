WEST ORANGE/UNION — On Tuesday, June 9, at Kean University’s Alumni Field, the reigning champion Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team lost 8-7 to Delbarton in an epic finish in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state final.

Seton Hall Prep had won nine in a row before Tuesday night’s narrow setback and was terrific in performing with gusto until the very end to complete a truly outstanding stretch since early May. “Our team played their butts off tonight,” said SHP Pirates second-year head coach John Svec, whose team finished with a 14-8 record on the season. “I am proud and grateful of each of the players. They had each other’s backs all year, whether we were 1-5 to start the season or in the run we went on to end the season.”

Delbarton opened the scoring just :19 into the game, before freshman Matthew Solomon tied the score with 3:35 left. Delbarton took a 2-1 lead with 1:18 left. In the second quarter, Delbarton outscored the Pirates 3-2 to take a 5-3 lead going into halftime.

Senior Alex Ante scored with 2:46 left and senior Declan Farrell scored his first varsity goal on an assist by junior Jack Merklinger with 1:22 left.

Delbarton scored one goal in the third quarter to increase its lead to 6-3 going into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates cut the lead to 6-4 with 10:44 left on a goal by senior Drew Merklinger on an assist by junior Jack Merklinger. Delbarton increased its lead to 7-4 with 10:00 left, before the Pirates cut the lead to 7-5 with 4:33 left on a goal by Jack Merklinger on an assist by Ante.

Delbarton scored its final goal with 2:33 left to make the score 8-5.

Senior Owen Dunleavy led the final comeback, scoring goals with 1:15 left on an assist by junior Jagger Zemachson and :17 on an assist by Sean Hayes to make the final 8-7.

Senior Brennan Lyons allowed 8 goals and had 9 saves.

Notes: The New Jersey Lacrosse Coaches All-State teams were announced. The following Pirates earned honors:

First team: Jack Merklinger, Lyons, Hayes, Zemachson and junior Drew Rothman.

Second team: Ante, senior Quinlan Oakes and Dunleavy.

Honorable mention: senior Cooper Christian

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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