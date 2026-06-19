Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

BLOOMFIELD — Joelle Bernhard recently has been named as the new Bloomfield High School girls soccer head coach.

“I am truly honored and excited to have been named the new head coach of the Bloomfield High School girls soccer program,” said Bernhard, a 1998 BHS graduate, in an email to The Independent Press. “Bloomfield is home for me. As a former Bloomfield athlete, longtime coach and member of this community, this opportunity is incredibly meaningful. I am proud to be a Bengal and grateful for the trust the district has placed in me to lead this program. I look forward to building on the tradition of Bloomfield girls soccer, while helping our student-athletes grow, both on and off the field.”

The following is a Q&A with Bernhard:

Q: What was your reaction when you found out that you were named as the new coach?

A: I was incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity. Bloomfield has been a significant part of my coaching journey, and being entrusted with leading the girls soccer program is something I take great pride in. As a former player, coach and member of this community, it means a lot to represent Bloomfield in this role. I am proud to be a Bengal and excited to help continue building a program that our players, families, and community can be proud of.”

Q: What is your coaching philosophy?

A: My philosophy is centered around accountability, hard work, commitment and creating a positive team culture. I believe success comes from building strong relationships with players, while maintaining high expectations. My goal is to develop confident young women, both on and off the field, teaching life lessons through soccer, while fostering a competitive environment where every player is challenged to reach her potential.

Q: What are your impressions of the team and the program?

A: I see a program with tremendous potential. There is talent throughout the roster and a strong passion for soccer within the Bloomfield community. What excites me most is the opportunity to strengthen the connection between our youth programs and the high school program, creating a pathway that helps players develop and take pride in representing Bloomfield throughout their soccer careers.

Q: What are your goals and expectations for this upcoming season?

A: Our goal is to compete every day and continue building a culture that emphasizes effort, discipline, teamwork and pride. We want to be a competitive program within our conference and county, while establishing standards that will sustain success for years to come. Most importantly, I want our players to enjoy coming to training, support one another and leave the season better than when they arrived.

Q: What are the factors that will help accomplish those goals and expectations?

Consistency, commitment and culture will be key. Success is built long before the first game of the season. The work we put in during the summer, our willingness to hold each other accountable and our commitment to improving every day will help us achieve our goals. Building strong relationships and trust within the team will also be critical to our success.

Bernhard’s experience

Bernhard said she has coached at various levels of soccer and has spent many years working with players throughout the Bloomfield community. “Those experiences have helped shape my coaching philosophy and strengthened my belief in the importance of player development and community involvement,” she said. “I am passionate about creating opportunities for young athletes and helping them grow as players and individuals.”

Summer plans

Bernhard said the team will begin its summer training program this month, focusing on fitness, technical development and team-building activities.

“We will also participate in summer league matches and other opportunities that allow our players to prepare for the fall season,” she said.

Photo Courtesy of Joelle Bernhard

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry