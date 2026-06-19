June 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction FOOT-EO London

Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction

June 17, 2026 19
Irvington HS honors senior athletes TRACK-IHS Trocard award

Irvington HS honors senior athletes

June 17, 2026 22
Assistant coach Mark Bryant – Columbia HS alum and Seton Hall legend – helps New York Knicks win the NBA championship SPORTS-Mark Bryant4

Assistant coach Mark Bryant – Columbia HS alum and Seton Hall legend – helps New York Knicks win the NBA championship

June 18, 2026 45
Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

June 10, 2026 62

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LOCAL SPORTS

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 1

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

June 17, 2026 2
Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season SOFT-MKA Meyer 2

Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season

June 17, 2026 13
Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career G-LAX-MKA Goldstein 3

Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career

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Maplewood residents excel for solid Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team MKA softball promo 4

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