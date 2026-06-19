June 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

June 17, 2026 2
Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction FOOT-EO London

Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction

June 17, 2026 19
Irvington HS honors senior athletes TRACK-IHS Trocard award

Irvington HS honors senior athletes

June 17, 2026 22
Assistant coach Mark Bryant – Columbia HS alum and Seton Hall legend – helps New York Knicks win the NBA championship SPORTS-Mark Bryant4

Assistant coach Mark Bryant – Columbia HS alum and Seton Hall legend – helps New York Knicks win the NBA championship

June 18, 2026 46

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

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Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 2

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

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Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season SOFT-MKA Meyer 3

Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season

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Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career G-LAX-MKA Goldstein 4

Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career

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