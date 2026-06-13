Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

GLEN RIDGE — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys tennis team had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers advanced to the championship, but lost at top-seeded Verona 3-2 on June 2.

For the Ridgers, junior Anderson Rao won at first singles, defeating Henry Disner 6-1, 6-2; and seniors Logan Ma and Jason Oliner won at second doubles, defeating Ilya Yashnis and Sean Russo 6-2, 6-2.

The Ridgers, under head coach Lisbeth Crouse, finished with an 8-13 record.

Other key players for the Ridgers this season were freshman Nate Provost at second singles, junior Liam Silva at third singles, and sophomores Grady Siefers and Michael Cortese at first doubles.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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